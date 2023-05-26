Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,365 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.75.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $5.76 on Friday, hitting $364.76. 1,040,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,271,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $164.28 and a one year high of $379.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

