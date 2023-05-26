Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:NOW traded up $7.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $539.00. The stock had a trading volume of 370,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,519. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.12. The company has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a PE ratio of 273.08, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $539.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,362 shares of company stock valued at $8,269,086 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.70.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Further Reading

