Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Invests $1.05 Million in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.05. 560,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

