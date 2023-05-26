Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 190.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Linde by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.76.

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,211 shares of company stock worth $24,589,579 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $359.65. The company had a trading volume of 297,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,350. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $176.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

