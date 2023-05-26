Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 137.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 87.8% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Medtronic by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.53.

Medtronic Stock Down 2.8 %

MDT traded down $2.30 on Friday, reaching $81.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,115,963. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $108.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

