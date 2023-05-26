Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.18. 604,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,732,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.18. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCHP shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

