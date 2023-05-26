Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 78 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,075 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk Trading Up 1.2 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.24.

Shares of ADSK traded up $2.43 on Friday, reaching $199.99. 625,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,250. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.