Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Snap-on by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 487,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,284,000 after acquiring an additional 120,846 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.57.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

Snap-on Price Performance

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total value of $502,047.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,910.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,884 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,715. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.32. 16,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,513. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $265.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.23. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Further Reading

