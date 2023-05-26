Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $120.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.24 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.93. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $26.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous special dividend of $1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $100,320.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $100,320.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,790 shares in the company, valued at $202,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 22,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $546,651.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 375.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 567.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 504.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

See Also

