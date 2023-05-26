Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Burlington Stores updated its Q2 guidance to $0.35-0.45 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.50-6.00 EPS.
Burlington Stores stock opened at $160.56 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $239.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10.
BURL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. OTR Global raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.76.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000.
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.
