C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Up 9.4%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.88 and last traded at $31.08. 18,828,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 20,808,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AI. Wolfe Research lowered C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.55.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 98.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $726,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,192.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $80,372.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,102,544.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $726,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,192.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,848 shares of company stock worth $1,667,582 in the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,342 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 2,277.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,743 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $33,578,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 39.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 680,700 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $13,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

