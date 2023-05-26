Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.66–$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.78 million-$59.18 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.66 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.89-$1.09 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $17.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut shares of Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

GOOS stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $16.08. 975,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,931. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $216.84 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 25.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

