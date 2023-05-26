Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$59.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.57% from the company’s previous close.

CM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Fundamental Research set a C$73.83 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$65.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM stock traded up C$0.74 on Friday, reaching C$57.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,150. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$56.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.72. The company has a market cap of C$52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$53.58 and a 1 year high of C$71.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 22.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.9480198 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Victor George Dodig bought 34,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$57.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,009,102.50. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

