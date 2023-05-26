Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as high as C$0.65. Candente Copper shares last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 17,753 shares changing hands.

Candente Copper Trading Down 10.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$158.22 million, a PE ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Candente Copper (TSE:DNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Candente Copper Company Profile

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Cañariaco project consisting of 15 mining concessions covering a total area of approximately 10,190 hectares located in Northern Peru.

