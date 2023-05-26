Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Trading Down 4.1%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) shares were down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.16 and last traded at C$1.16. Approximately 769,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,681,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.95 to C$3.65 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.75 to C$2.40 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.41.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.13. The company has a market cap of C$593.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.17, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

