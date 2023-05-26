Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.59

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.59 and last traded at $24.56, with a volume of 114612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Core Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGUS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 261.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $81,000.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.