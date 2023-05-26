Capital (LON:CAPD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $98.85

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.85 ($1.23) and traded as low as GBX 94.60 ($1.18). Capital shares last traded at GBX 95.60 ($1.19), with a volume of 34,140 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAPD. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 166 ($2.06) price objective on shares of Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.80) price objective on shares of Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Capital alerts:

Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 95.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 98.80. The company has a market cap of £184.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,055.56, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Capital Increases Dividend

About Capital

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from Capital’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

(Get Rating)

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.