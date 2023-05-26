Cardano Market Cap Tops $12.69 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.69 billion and $175.69 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,833.76 or 0.06847244 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00053449 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00039433 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005959 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,826,527,121 coins and its circulating supply is 34,873,318,407 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

