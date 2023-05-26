Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Cardio Diagnostics Price Performance

Cardio Diagnostics stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. Cardio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardio Diagnostics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cardio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

