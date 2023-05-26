carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.28

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and traded as high as $30.90. carsales.com shares last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 154 shares.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on carsales.com in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.1519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%.

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

