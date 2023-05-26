Cartesi (CTSI) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Cartesi (CTSI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One Cartesi token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $125.09 million and $11.80 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s launch date was April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 724,501,368 tokens. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.

The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi’s Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

Buying and Selling Cartesi

