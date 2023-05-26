Cartica Management LLC Has $20.30 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cartica Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for 10.9% of Cartica Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cartica Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $20,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI stock traded up $36.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,286.22. 233,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,907. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,265.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,109.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,365.64. The firm has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,480.50.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.