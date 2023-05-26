Cartica Management LLC Has $7.63 Million Stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Cartica Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,486,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,692 shares during the period. Despegar.com comprises about 4.1% of Cartica Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cartica Management LLC owned about 2.09% of Despegar.com worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 564.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 134,376 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 75,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,092,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,864,000 after buying an additional 497,902 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 380,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after buying an additional 180,112 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com Stock Performance

DESP traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $6.67. 243,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,990. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $440.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79.

Despegar.com Profile

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $145.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Despegar.com Corp. is an online travel company, which engages in providing online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Ernesto Cadeiras, and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

