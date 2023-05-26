Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Down 3.8%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) shares were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $23.27. Approximately 513,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,026,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Cassava Sciences Trading Down 3.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Barry bought 11,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $302,193.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 197,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,528.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 484.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

