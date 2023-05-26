Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Down 3%

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) was down 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.81 and last traded at $29.83. Approximately 11,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 360,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CATY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $299.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 37.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

In related news, Director Richard Sun bought 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 376.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

