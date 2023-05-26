Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Price Target Lowered to $338.00 at Craig Hallum

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $357.00 to $338.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CVCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $270.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.22. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $179.47 and a 52 week high of $318.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.75.

In other Cavco Industries news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total value of $870,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,425.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 565.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,228,000 after acquiring an additional 123,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $19,596,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth $13,855,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 165.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 495.4% during the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 44,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 37,429 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

