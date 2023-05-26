Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Director Caroline S. Levy Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,048.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Celsius Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:CELH opened at $129.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.94. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $138.80.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.58 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Celsius by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in Celsius by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Celsius by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Celsius by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.
Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
