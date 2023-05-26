Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Director Caroline S. Levy Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,048.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Celsius Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $129.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.94. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $138.80.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.58 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Celsius by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in Celsius by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Celsius by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Celsius by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

