Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 407.5% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CETX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.30. 118,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,174. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.17. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.88 million. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 60.42% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Cemtrex will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Dawson James increased their price target on shares of Cemtrex from $8.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cemtrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.
Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers technologies for IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. The Industrial Services segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly to customers.
