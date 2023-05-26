Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 407.5% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Cemtrex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CETX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.30. 118,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,174. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.17. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.88 million. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 60.42% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Cemtrex will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Dawson James increased their price target on shares of Cemtrex from $8.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cemtrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

Cemtrex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers technologies for IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. The Industrial Services segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly to customers.

See Also

