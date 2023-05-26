Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 600 ($7.46) price objective on the stock.

CWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($19.40) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.08) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Ceres Power Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON CWR opened at GBX 310.80 ($3.87) on Monday. Ceres Power has a 52 week low of GBX 296 ($3.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 739.60 ($9.20). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 344.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 380.89. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of £598.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1,412.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity

About Ceres Power

In other Ceres Power news, insider Eric Lakin purchased 6,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £19,984.01 ($24,855.73). Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

