CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $63.37

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $63.37 and last traded at $63.43, with a volume of 502871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CF Industries from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

CF Industries Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.12 and its 200 day moving average is $83.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

