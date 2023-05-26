Chainbing Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $616.01 Million (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00004626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Chainbing has a total market cap of $616.01 million and approximately $8,333.08 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

