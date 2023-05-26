Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.82

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.82 and traded as high as C$9.26. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$9.14, with a volume of 365,033 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSH.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.60.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 81.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.98, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.82.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is 554.55%.

(Get Rating)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Featured Stories

