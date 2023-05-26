Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 12,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,282 shares of company stock worth $26,447,640. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading downgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.90. 1,604,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,983,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.66 and a 200 day moving average of $118.54. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

