Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,610 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $8.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $415.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,061. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $415.94. The stock has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $381.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.81.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

