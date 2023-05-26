Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $801,000 Stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Braze were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRZE. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Braze by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Braze in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.65. 140,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,989. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76. Braze, Inc. has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $50.97.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRZE. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Braze from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Braze from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Braze from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $30,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at $891,191.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Braze news, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,430,712.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,034 shares in the company, valued at $932,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $30,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,191.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,534 shares of company stock worth $3,010,450. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

