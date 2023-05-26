Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $970,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,927 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 963 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $1,077,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.19. The stock has a market cap of $162.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.76 and a 1-year high of $154.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Cowen lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.30.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,476 shares in the company, valued at $12,071,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,526,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,019 shares of company stock worth $19,367,570 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.