Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 108 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $5,139,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Stryker by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 667,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $163,130,000 after buying an additional 67,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

Stryker Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYK traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.06. 163,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,286. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.02. The company has a market cap of $104.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

