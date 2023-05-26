Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 866 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,040. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $228.43. The stock has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.29.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

