Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,124,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $59,513,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.
Norfolk Southern Stock Performance
NSC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.12. The company had a trading volume of 155,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,617. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.48.
About Norfolk Southern
Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.
