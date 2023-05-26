Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI traded up $3.51 on Friday, hitting $361.83. 164,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,757. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $395.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.26. The firm has a market cap of $116.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.