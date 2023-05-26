Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 1,032 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.70. The stock had a trading volume of 359,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,367. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.68 and its 200-day moving average is $203.79.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.