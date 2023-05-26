Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance
CPKF stock remained flat at $19.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $91.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.60.
About Chesapeake Financial Shares
