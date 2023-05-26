Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance

CPKF stock remained flat at $19.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $91.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.60.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, business products, and banking services through Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Investment Group, Inc It offers checking, savings, credit of deposits, mortgages, mobile and online banking, electronic services comprising an internet branch, business cash management program, brokerage, trust and estate management services.

