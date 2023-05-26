China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Update

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,300 shares, an increase of 1,033.9% from the April 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 589,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of China SXT Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 2,009.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 430,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ SXTC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.20. 264,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,282. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.28.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China Sxt Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP). Its product categories include directly-oral, after-soaking-oral, fine, and regular TCMP. The firm distributes its product under the Suxuantang brand.

