Chubb (NYSE:CB) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CB. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.54.
Chubb Price Performance
Chubb stock opened at $190.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.
Chubb Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.65%.
Insider Transactions at Chubb
In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,067,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 837,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
About Chubb
Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
