Chubb (NYSE:CB) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CB. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.54.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $190.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.65%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,067,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 837,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

