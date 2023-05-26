Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Down 45.5% in May

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CINGGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,700 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the April 30th total of 287,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 838,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CING stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.90. 21,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,843. Cingulate has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CINGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cingulate will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Cingulate during the second quarter worth $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cingulate in the first quarter valued at $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

