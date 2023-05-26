Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Director Sells $141,724.80 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,450,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.7% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 87,120 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 335,641 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,435,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

