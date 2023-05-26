Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Director Sells $141,724.80 in Stock

Posted by on May 26th, 2023

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCOGet Rating) Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCOGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,450,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.7% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 87,120 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 335,641 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,435,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.