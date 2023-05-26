Citigroup Lowers DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $135.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Citigroup from $144.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $122.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.39 and a 200-day moving average of $129.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $70.21 and a twelve month high of $152.61.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,872,991.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,382 shares of company stock worth $41,042,070. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.