City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BGT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. 51,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,849. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.