City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Has $51.78 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,853,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 466,213 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for about 4.2% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned 1.10% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $51,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth about $87,000.

NYSEARCA:EWZ traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.03. 23,068,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,333,174. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $35.92.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

