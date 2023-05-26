City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 128,285 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,922,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,285 shares during the quarter. ASA Gold and Precious Metals makes up about 2.2% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $27,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 19.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 589,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 117,305 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

ASA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,180. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $19.27.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

